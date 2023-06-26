Viral: Himanshi Khurrana Get Emotional, Feeds Water To Unconscious Horse At Kedarnath, Watch Video

New Delhi: Himanshi Khurrana is a prominent name in the Punjabi film industry. An actor and singer, Himanshi became a household name after she appeared on the 13th season of Bigg Boss and earned thousands of fans with her power-packed performance. While she entered the house as a wild card, she made her presence felt on the show.

Himanshi is also an avid social media user. She loves to share updates from her life with her fans. Himanshi also maintains a constant presence on social media and is known to be someone who expresses her opinions on various societal issues. The actor recently visited the holy shrine in Kedarnath to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. However, the actor was left heartbroken after she witnessed it there and ended up bursting into tears.

HIMANSHI KHURRANA BREAKS INTO TEARS

Himanshi was on her way, walking, to the Kedarnath temple when she noticed a horse laying down on the ground unconsciously and breathing heavily. However, other passengers ignored the animal's plight and continued moving ahead. As soon as the actor noticed the horse's condition, she gave it water and patted him to get him free from the ropes. However, there seem to be no improvement in its condition as it continued to lay on the ground. The incident was heart-wrenching and the actor broke into tears seeing the plight of the animal.

The actor requested people to not take Kedarnath yatra if they are not physically fit. She said, "Pashupati (animal lord) shiv bhagwan ka hi roop hai,in janwaro ko preshan krke shiv ko khush krne chle ho or sirf Reels dekhar mat jao, stop this ,,,,agar app walk nahi kar skte or mentally prepare nahi ho, Kedarnath trek is super tough agar ready nahi ho to mat jao …."

As soon as she dropped the video, her fans came in her support and agreed with what she said.