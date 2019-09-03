Viral sensation Ranu Mondal sings 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' recreation with Himesh Reshammiya—Watch

New Delhi: Ranu Mondal, the internet sensation who took everyone by surprise after singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number 'Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai' at Ranaghat railway station, Kolkata is now loaded with work.

The singing sensation has recorded yet another track with music composer-singer cum actor Himesh Reshammiya. She has recorded the reprised version of 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's '36 China Town'.

Himesh shared the news on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He took to his Instagram and wrote: Production of the song is in progress , this is just a scratch / thank you dear people of the globe for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu ji s face , her versitality and confidence is growing with each song , The recreation of Aashiqui Mein Teri from happy hardy and heer is a proof , lots of love , wishing all of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi #HappyGaneshChaturthi #Aashiquimeinteri2.0 #HimeshReshammiya #RanuMondal #Trending #HappyHardyAndHeer #Instadaily #InstaLike

The scratch video has garnered over 215,661 views so far.

Ranu Mondal's viral video from the railway station was flooded on social media. As soon after that, she got a chance to sing a song for Himesh titled 'Teri Meri Kahani' for his new film 'Happy Hardy and Heer '.

Ranu's Aashiqui Mein Teri' recreation will also be a part of Himesh's new film.