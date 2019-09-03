close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranu Mondal

Viral sensation Ranu Mondal sings 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' recreation with Himesh Reshammiya—Watch

The scratch video has garnered over 215,661 views so far.

Viral sensation Ranu Mondal sings &#039;Aashiqui Mein Teri&#039; recreation with Himesh Reshammiya—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ranu Mondal, the internet sensation who took everyone by surprise after singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number 'Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai' at Ranaghat railway station, Kolkata is now loaded with work.

The singing sensation has recorded yet another track with music composer-singer cum actor Himesh Reshammiya. She has recorded the reprised version of 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's '36 China Town'.

Himesh shared the news on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He took to his Instagram and wrote: Production of the song is in progress , this is just a scratch / thank you dear people of the globe for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu ji s face , her versitality and confidence is growing with each song , The recreation of Aashiqui Mein Teri from happy hardy and heer is a proof , lots of love , wishing all of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi #HappyGaneshChaturthi #Aashiquimeinteri2.0 #HimeshReshammiya #RanuMondal #Trending #HappyHardyAndHeer #Instadaily #InstaLike

The scratch video has garnered over 215,661 views so far.

Ranu Mondal's viral video from the railway station was flooded on social media. As soon after that, she got a chance to sing a song for Himesh titled 'Teri Meri Kahani' for his new film 'Happy Hardy and Heer '.

Ranu's Aashiqui Mein Teri' recreation will also be a part of Himesh's new film.

 

Tags:
Ranu MondalHimesh Reshammiyaviral sensationhappy hardy aur heerGanesh ChaturthiGanesh Chaturthi 2019ranu mondal songs
Next
Story

Shweta Bachchan shares candid pic of Navya Naveli and Agastya—See inside

Must Watch

PT3M25S

LeT terrorists spill Pakistan plot in Jammu and Kashmir