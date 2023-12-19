trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700753
KHUSHAAL PAWAAR

VIRAL VIDEO: Constable Girpade Actor Khushaal Pawaar's Hilarious Flea Market Garners 2 Million Views

In the video, Khushaal takes his audience on a hilarious journey through the vibrant stalls, showcasing unique and quirky items that will catch anyone's attention.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
VIRAL VIDEO: Constable Girpade Actor Khushaal Pawaar's Hilarious Flea Market Garners 2 Million Views Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Constable Girpade' actor Khushaal Pawaar is the talented actor currently seen in Amazon MiniTV's, has taken social media by storm with his latest video exploring the bizarreness of fancy stalls at a local flea market. Known for his humorous and relatable content, Khushaal's recent reel has garnered a whopping 2 million views.

In the video, Khushaal takes his audience on a hilarious journey through the vibrant stalls, showcasing unique and quirky items that will catch anyone's attention. From handmade turmeric spoons, melted ice, and a handloom collection that is machine-made, essential oil to oxytocin jewelry with an orthodox design, Khushaal's commentary adds an entertaining twist to the already fascinating products, making the video a must-watch for anyone looking for a good laugh and some shopping inspiration. His ability to find humor in everyday situations is what sets him apart as a content creator, and this video is no exception. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As the video continues to gain attention on social media, Khushaal's infectious humor is resonating with viewers. Fans have eagerly shared their appreciation for the actor's comedic take on the ordinary, turning the video into a must-watch for those seeking a good laugh. 

 

