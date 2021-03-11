Virat Kohli shares doting picture with Anushka Sharma on daughter Vamika's two-month birthday

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli posted an awwdorable picture with wife, actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday (March 11) on their daughter Vamika’s two-month birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Virat posted a loved-up picture with Anushka and accompanied it with a heart.

Anushka and Virat can be seen dressed in comfy clothes. The actress smiles as her husband embraces and kisses her adoringly.

Take a look at the lovebirds:

Earlier, Anushka had shared a picture on her Instagram story of a rainbow birthday cake celebrating Vamika’s two-month birthday. She wrote in her story, “Happy 2 months to us!”

On the occasion of International Women’s day, Virat had dedicated a beautiful post to his wife and daughter. He had also shared a heartwarming picture of Anushka holding Vamika.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. The proud father had taken to social media to announce the birth of his daughter. He had written, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

The power couple had also urged paparazzi to refrain from clicking pictures of their newborn as they intend to maintain her privacy.

Virat and Anushka got married in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding was one of the most talked-about events of the year.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in 2018 in 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.