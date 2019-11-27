Virat Kohli shares yet another adorable pic with 'love' Anushka Sharma from their Bhutan trip

New Delhi: The power couple of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have an ocean of fan following who simply adore them. Popular known as Virushka by fans, the duo gives major relationship goals and how!

Virat recently took to Instagram and shared yet another gem of a picture of their picturesque and adventure high trip to Bhutan some time back. In the caption of a beautifully captured click, he wrote: “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love @anushkasharm.”

Virat and Anushka's pictures from their Bhutan trip flooded the internet a few days back with fans wanting to see more of them together. From praying together, visiting a monastery to trekking hand-in-hand and spending time with innocent calves and a pup—their idyllic sojourn got a 'wow' from many.

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, hubby Virat led Team India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs at Eden Gardens. This was India's 7th successive Test match win, making Virat the first ever Indian skipper to have achieved it.