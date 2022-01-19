हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amrita Rao

Vivah actress Amrita Rao's hubby RJ Anmol reveals why dating a heroine was not easy - Watch

During this conversation, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol disclose with us their secrets to a healthy and happy relationship. 

Vivah actress Amrita Rao&#039;s hubby RJ Anmol reveals why dating a heroine was not easy - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's YouTube channel has hit it off well with the fans. The duo has been setting out relationship goals as they take the audiences through their love story with - ‘Couple Of Things’ show.

After sharing details of their fairytale journey, the couple decided to share the not-so-perfect aspects of their relationship and how they tackled it. 

In Episode 12 of their series, the duo sat down for a one on one chat to speak about their insecurities and differences over the years. During this conversation, Amrita and Anmol disclose with us their secrets to a healthy and happy relationship. 

From Anmol talking about his insecurities of dating a bonafide star back then to how acceptance and communication with your partner are important, the episode is a guide for all the young couples out there. 

Sharing their thoughts on the episode, they say, “Its the love of our fans, that got us comfortable on opening up like this. We are sharing these insecurities for the 1st time ever. In fact, our families will also see us talking these things for the 1st time. We hope our journey of ups and some downs, helps all the couples out there to unapologetically fall in love.”

