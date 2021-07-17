हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Want to have a part of Deepika Padukone's closet? Watch how you can get it!

Actress Deepika Padukone recently announced a program launched by her mental health foundation, LiveLoveLaugh and ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’ which is called ‘Frontline Assist’.




New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone recently announced a program launched by her mental health foundation, LiveLoveLaugh and ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’ which is called ‘Frontline Assist’.

The actress has always made heads turn for her fashion choices not just on-screen but even off-screen and she has been sharing it with the world for a good reason. 

She took to her Instagram handle and posted about the beginning of this closet sale.

Caption: "#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset" "We are proud to direct the proceeds from "The Deepika Padukone Closet" towards mental health support of our country's real heroes through our partnership with Sangath."

The proceeds of all the purchases will go towards ‘Frontline Assist’, an initiative to support the mental health of COVID 19 pandemic’s frontline workers. 

Under the program, the actress’ mental health foundation will support NGO Sangath’s dedicated Covid 19 well-being center with sale proceeds from The Deepika Padukone Closet.

The first drop of the new series of The Deepika Padukone Closet's "Frontline Assist" initiative features a diverse range of offerings, from co-ord lounge sets and comfortable casuals to elegant ethnicwear - many of which fans will recognise Deepika being snapped in. 

Highlights from the collection include Chirstian Louboutin's iconic Pigalle Spike shoes and Palome Tote bag and an intricately embroidered Manish Malhotra empire waist suit set. 

 

