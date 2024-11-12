WATCH: Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Daughter Devi’s 2nd Birthday In Adorable Matching Tees

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, turns 2 today, November 12, 2024. The proud parents often share precious moments of their little one, whom Bipasha calls her "pure joy."

To mark the special occasion, Bipasha shared a heartwarming video showing the family in matching yellow t-shirts, each customized to celebrate Devi’s big day. Little Devi is seen wearing a bright yellow tee with her name on it, paired with white jeans, while Bipasha’s shirt reads, "Mommy of the birthday girl," and Karan’s says, "Daddy of the birthday girl."

The sweet family moment is winning hearts across social media, with fans pouring in love and admiration.

Have a look at the super-adorable post here:

In a previous post, Bipasha shared a clip of Devi singing in her cute, gibberish voice while dressed in a lovely white dress. The post, shared jointly with Karan, was captioned, "No idea how time flew... Today Devi is 2 She is pure Joy Thank you all for sending her so much love and warm wishes, Durga Durga."

Have a look at the video here:

Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi in 2022, six years after their marriage in 2016. In an interview, Karan shared that Devi bravely faced significant health challenges early on, undergoing open-heart surgery as an infant due to two holes in her heart.