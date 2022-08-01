New Delhi: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur will soon be seen together in 'Sita Ramam' helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is all set to release on August 5. Today, as Mrunal turns a year older, Salmaan has sent a lovely surprise to her on birthday.

The enthusiastic team landed in Vijayawada on Sunday for the promotions, and Dulquer Salmaan sent the best Biryani in town to the birthday girl's room.

Mrunal took a video thanking Salmaan for the biryani and wrote, "Thank you for sending me this delicious ulavacharu biryani" The actress tagged her co-star on the story. To this, Salmaan replied, 'Wasn't it YUM!'

The whole team of 'Sita Ramam' wished their Sita Mrunal Thakur in a special way. All of the cast, crew, team, actors sang the birthday song for Mrunal on the plane and the actress loved it.

Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his 36th birthday last week. Mrunal wished him with an adorable post, it read, "My dear Dulquer, There are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal! I’m not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart. We met in Kashmir for the first time and that’s when I knew you’d be my macha! Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together! Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita. I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it, I am a better human today and i’d like to give you credit for it. Thank you thank you and thank you for being so kind and humble- you’re a rare one! Happy birthday fellow Leo!"