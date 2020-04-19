Watch: Disha Patani breaks the internet with her dance moves on Beyonce’s song ‘Yonce’

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has channeled her inner Beyonce to show off her killer moves on the pop diva’s hit song ‘Yonce’. While the stars these days are busy with Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl challenge, Disha chose to do something different. (We’re glad). The ‘Malang’ actress shared the video on Instagram and in no time, the clip broke the internet. It grabbed the attention of many of her fans

Dressed in a casual outfit, Disha dances like no one’s watching to the track and flaunts her perfectly-toned midriff.

“Beyonce. Choreography – Brian. #quarantinelife,” she captioned the video, adding a heart emoticon.

Disha’s Instagram timeline is full of her dance videos. From her practice sessions to TikTok dance video of her with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna. Take a look:

Meanwhile, this is not for the first time Disha channeled her inner Beyonce. Some months ago, she took some style inspiration from Beyonce as she stepped out to promote 'Malang'.

Disha Patani makes sure her fans and followers get a glimpse of her every day and she always remains at the top of her social media game. Disha’s posts are a treat to several of her fans and amid the coronavirus lockdown break, she has been on a sharing spree.

On the work front, Disha’s next film is ‘Radhe’ opposite superstar Salman Khan. She also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.