हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Watch: Disha Patani breaks the internet with her dance moves on Beyonce’s song ‘Yonce’

Dressed in a casual outfit, Disha dances like no one’s watching to the track and flaunts her perfectly-toned midriff.

Watch: Disha Patani breaks the internet with her dance moves on Beyonce’s song ‘Yonce’
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has channeled her inner Beyonce to show off her killer moves on the pop diva’s hit song ‘Yonce’. While the stars these days are busy with  Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl challenge, Disha chose to do something different. (We’re glad). The ‘Malang’ actress shared the video on Instagram and in no time, the clip broke the internet. It grabbed the attention of many of her fans

Dressed in a casual outfit, Disha dances like no one’s watching to the track and flaunts her perfectly-toned midriff.

“Beyonce. Choreography – Brian. #quarantinelife,” she captioned the video, adding a heart emoticon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#beyonce Choreography #brian #quarantinelife

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha’s Instagram timeline is full of her dance videos. From her practice sessions to TikTok dance video of her with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#throwback to fringes and dancing @hvardhankhemka #mattsteffaninachoreography#bumbumtam

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Meanwhile, this is not for the first time Disha channeled her inner Beyonce. Some months ago, she took some style inspiration from Beyonce as she stepped out to promote 'Malang'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@beyonce got me like  #malang

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha Patani makes sure her fans and followers get a glimpse of her every day and she always remains at the top of her social media game. Disha’s posts are a treat to several of her fans and amid the coronavirus lockdown break, she has been on a sharing spree.

On the work front, Disha’s next film is ‘Radhe’ opposite superstar Salman Khan. She also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.

Tags:
Disha PataniDisha Patani Instagramdisha patani picsdisha patani instagram pics
Next
Story

-7 degrees C piercing through bones, storm adding to torture: How Tiger Shroff shot ‘Baaghi 3’ climax scene
Corona Meter
  • 15712Confirmed
  • 2231Discharged
  • 507Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M25S

Arundhati Roy's inflammatory statement: Government is taking advantage of Corona epidemic against Muslims