Watch Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping transformation as Anand Kumar in 'Super 30'

New Delhi: Desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan is known to walk that extra mile when it comes to perfection. Much like Aamir Khan, Hrithik too gets deeply involved in his craft and the stupendous success of his latest release 'Super 30' is solid proof of it. The film is a biopic based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar.

The film has managed to rake in a huge moolah at the Box Office and continues to maintain its grip at the ticket counters. Hrithik recently took to Twitter and shared the videos of how he transformed into mathematician Anand Kumar.

He posted what went behind acing the perfect accent and how closely he worked with his team to look convincing for the part.

too much hard work behind the scenes.

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.

Television actress Mrunal Thakur made her big-screen debut with 'Super 30' opposite Hrithik.

This is the first time ever when Hrithik played a teacher on-screen.