On Ranveer Singh’s Birthday, Here’s How Arjun Kapoor Wished His ‘Baba’

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor has been a part of some huge projects, like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Lootera, and others. People love him for his highly energetic persona and quirky style, and the actor enjoys a massive fan following. On July 6, the powerhouse of Bollywood celebrated his 38th birthday and received special wishes from his fans, friends and colleagues. Arjun Kapoor, who co-starred with Ranveer in Gunday, and is known to be a close companion to the actor, also took to social media and wished Ranveer.

Arjun Kapoor’s Special Wish For his ‘baba’

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have always been in news for their bromance. The two of them, often found referring to each other as ‘baba’, enjoy a great bond together. They were even spotted at the infamous AIB Roast, which had kept them in the limelight for a long time. Now, Arjun Kapoor has a special wish for Ranveer Singh on the latter’s birthday, which was on July 6. Arjun posted a clip on Instagram where he is seen sitting on a chair, and Ranveer is spotted as a makeup artist for the actor. He was also seen dabbing his sweat. While Arjun was spotted wearing a casual red flannel, Ranveer wore a stylish blue jacket with a bucket hat and sunglasses.



cre Trending Stories

Arjun Kapoor captioned the video, "The Dab-stepper! The yin to my yang, The ching to my chang, From one baba to another baba, Happy birthday to you @ranveersingh !!"

Many people were delighted to see the special wish and took to the comment section. Arjun’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, was among the first to drop a laughing and a heart emoji.

One of the users commented, "Need to see you two together more! Your episode on KWK, was everything. Funny, heartfelt, emotional, and just moreish :)”

Another user wrote, "We want AIB roast back."

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s forthcoming projects

Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of the highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar and will hit theatres on July 28.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey, which was directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in The Ladykiller.