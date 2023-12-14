'We Are Overwhelmed,' The Ourange Juice Gang Opens Up On The Success Of Their New Song

New Delhi: The group of young and talented content creators, popularly known as Ourange Juice Gang, which features Saurabh Ghadge, Neel Salekar, Karan Sonawane, Shravan Kshrisagar, Sidhant Sarfare, and Shubham Jhadav, has once again treated its community by releasing its anthem. Composed by Karan Kanchan, and Co-written by Dhaval Parab (D'Evil) and MC Altaf, the track draws inspiration from the success of the group and echoes the vibrant style of Indian hip-hop artist DIVINE. Titled the "Ourange Juice Anthem," the song was officially launched on November 28th this year, featuring the gang.

The song has already become quite popular and has been well-received by the audience since it was released. The Ourange Juice Gang expressed their excitement and gratitude for the overwhelming support that they gained. The group remarked, "The Ourange Juice Anthem launch has been special to us. The song is a token of love, from our gang to yours. It feels great that fans enjoy the music as much as we enjoyed filming it. We are overwhelmed by the community's support, love, and appreciation, and for us, that is a huge success."

Reflecting on their journey, the group added, "It was our previous song, Jinklo, which was a hit among fans, including Ranveer Singh, and now this Anthem has surpassed our expectations. We are motivated to continue creating meaningful content and hopefully more music for our fans."

The song has already crossed 4M+ views on social media, capturing the attention of several social media stars, including Funcho, Shiv Thakare, RJ Karishna, and Ankush Bahuguna. With this Anthem, fans eagerly await what the Ourange Juice Gang has in store for them.