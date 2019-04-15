Web doesn't focus alone on hero or heroine: Shibani Dandekar

Mumbai: Model-turned-actor Shibani Dandekar, who is a currently working on a web series, says the digital platform is offering great opportunities to artistes.

Shibani said the medium does not serve the cliched idea of hero and heroine.

"I am going to be doing a web series but I can't talk about it. There is quality work happening on the web and there is room for everybody to work. It is not just about hero or heroine thing on the web. The focus is also on multiple characters.

"There is good work for everybody. And that's why people are drawn to it. Also in terms of story and characters. There is more substance," the actor told PTI.

She will also be seen in the south version of Kangana Ranaut's 2014 hit "Queen" "That is Mahalaxmi" (Telugu) and "Zam Zam" (Malayalam).

"I have two south films. "Queen" remake is releasing this year. I am playing Vijayalakshmi's role, the one played by Lisa Haydon. I am hoping people will enjoy watching it," Shibani said.

She was talking on the sidelines of launch of brand Cover Story's Spring/Summer collection.