What Diljit Dosanjh tweeted hours after joining farmers' protest at Delhi border

New Delhi: Hours after joining the farmers' protests at Delhi's Singhu border, Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh tweeted to say that the demonstration is only for the farmers' rights and not about religion. He wrote, "NANAK NAAM CHARDI KALAA.. TERE BHANE SARBAT DA BHALAA. Kush Lok Protest Ko Hindu-Sikh ki Ladai Bana Ne Mai Lagey Hue Hain.. Jabki Baat Sirf Kisaan Ki Ho Rahi Hai.. Dharm Ki Baat Toh Hai Hee Nahi. Koi bhi Dharm Ladai Ki Baat Nahi Karta. Rab Da Vasta."

Read his tweet here:

NANAK NAAM CHARDI KALAA.. TERE BHANE SARBAT DA BHALAA Kush Lok Protest Ko Hindu-Sikh ki Ladai Bana Ne Mai Lagey Hue Hain.. Jabki Baat Sirf Kisaan Ki Ho Rahi Hai.. Dharm Ki Baat Toh Hai Hee Nahi Koi bhi Dharm Ladai Ki Baat Nahi Karta Rab Da Vasta#farmerprotest — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 6, 2020

On Saturday, Diljit went to the protest site and initially sat among the crowd and listened to the speeches by other leaders. He then addressed the demonstrators and asked them to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and requested the government to accept their demands.

"I am not here to talk but only listen. I compliment all of you. You have created history once again. I used to listen to stories that Punjabis are full of energy but I'm witnessing it for the first time," Dosanjh said in Punjabi.

"This is the only way we can win this fight. Stories of these days will definitely be told in future," he added while thanking the people who joined the protest from Haryana.

Referring to his ugly war-of-words with actress Kangana Ranaut earlier, Diljit Dosanjh said unlike the narrative being spread on Twitter, the farmers' agitation has been "peaceful".

"If you are listening to us, there's no other issue than that of farmers being talked about here. Please don't divert issues. The government should accept the demands of the farmers," he said.

"Everyone is sitting here peacefully, no one is talking about 'khoon-kharaba.' On Twitter, a lot of things happen, everything's twisted," he added.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were involved in a bitter social media fight on Thursday over her comments against an elderly participant in the farmers' protest.