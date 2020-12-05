Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh lauds protesting farmers at Singhu border, says 'your issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone'

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh visited the protesting farmers at Singhu border on Saturday and lauded their efforts. He said that farmer issues should not be diverted by anyone. For the uninitiated, the Punjab-Haryana farmers are protesting against the new farm laws.

ANI quoted the actor as saying: Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone. He said this while addressing protesting farmers at Singhu border.

Meanwhile, the fifth round of talks between the Centre and farmer union leaders to break the deadlock took place today. Farmer leaders at the meeting with centre said, "We have material with us to last a yr. We've been on road for past several days. If govt wants us to stay on road, we've no problem. We won't take path of non-violence. Intelligence Bureau will inform you what we're doing at protest site."

We do not want corporate farming. The government will benefit from this law, not the farmer: Farmers to the centre, at the fifth round of talks over farm laws

The four previous meetings between the Centre and representatives of the farmers who are protesting against the new agriculture laws have remained inconclusive.