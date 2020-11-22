What Govinda has to say about Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's 'defamatory' comments

New Delhi: Govinda has reacted strongly to nephew Krushna Abhishek's statement after the latter refused to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which saw the actor as a guest. Krushna had decided not to perform on Govinda-special episode due to their severed ties and he said it openly and now, Govinda has broken his silence over their relationship.

In an interview to The Times Of India, Govinda said, "I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless."

Of Krushna's claims that Govinda didn't meet his and Kashmera Shah's twin boy, the 'Coolie No 1' actor said that he had gone to the hospital, but they were not allowed to see the kids due to Kashmera's instructions.

"The nurse told me that Kashmera Shah did not want any family member to meet them. When we insisted, we were allowed to see the boys from a distance, and we returned home with a heavy heart. However, I strongly feel that Krushna does not know about this incident. Later, he came to our home with the kids and Aarti Singh (Krushna's sister), which he has forgotten to mention," Govinda explained.

"I've frequently been at the receiving end of Krushna and Kashmera's defamatory comments - mostly in the media and some on their shows and stage performances. I don't understand what they are gaining from all this," Govinda further added.

The reason for their severed ties is because of a now-deleted tweet by Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah about “people who dance for money”. The tweet didn’t go down well with Sunita Ahuja. Later, Krushna said that it wasn’t meant for Govinda and family, but was for his sister Aarti.

Later, their differences came out in public after Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were not seen in Krushna and Kashmera’s twins’ birthday party, which saw many known personalities of the TV and film industries.