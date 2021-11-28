When Aayush Sharma fell on Aamir Khan on his wedding day – Watch hilarious video!

New Delhi: Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma has been basking high after the release of his most-anticipated film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. He was recently seen as a special guest with the complete cast of the film on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

While being there, the host of the show Kapil Sharma asked him if he ever had any funny encounter at the wedding. To which, Aayush was quick to respond that he had a rather embarrassing moment which he wants to share.

So, sharing more details about it, Aayush shared that it happened at his own marriage while he was about to marry Arpita Khan in 2014.

He shared, “Jab mein ghori pe jaa raha tha, toh finally jab main end tak pahucha… aur mujhe beech beech mein se message aa rahe hain Arpita ke ki who abhi ready nahi hai ‘Ghodi thoda sa slow chalao’. Mere haath mein thodi na hai”

He laughed and continued, “Jaise hi main wahan pahucha, Aamir (Khan) Bhai, woh aaye aur unhone bola ‘Aapko main ghodi se utaar ta hun’. Woh salwaar atak gayi mere pairo mein aur jaake main Aamir Bhai ke upar hi gir gaya. Woh mujhe ‘hi’ bolne aye the aur main unke upar hi gir gaya. Main khud ki shaadi mein sharam ke mare chehra baar baar chhupa raha tha, ki unko yaad aega ‘yeh ladka’ unke upar hi gira tha.”

The video was shared by Kapil Sharma on his YouTube channel with a name Limitless Fun With Salman Bhai Uncensored.

For the unversed, Aayush is married to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan. The duo is proud parents of two kids – son Ahil Sharma and daughter Ayat Sharma.

'Antim: The Final Truth' hit the theatres on November 26 and already poses as a tough competitor to John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' which released on November 25.

In Antim, Salman can be seen playing the role of a Sikh cop for the first time while Aayush’s will be playing the role of an antagonist.