When Shahid Kapoor left wife Mira Rajput's father unimpressed with coloured hair

On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Shahid Kapoor revealed that he left a confusing impression on his father-in-law when he met him for the first time.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor made a shocking revelation about meeting his father-in-law for the first time during his appearance on the `The Kapil Sharma Show`.

The actor, who is promoting his upcoming film `Jersey` with actress Mrunal Thakur, said that his wife Mira Rajput`s father was unimpressed when he first met his future son-in-law.

 

Shahid says: "I coloured my hair at that time because in the film (`Udta Punjab`), my character was shown to be a little different. Mira`s father wears formal shirts and pants and he has a very neat hairstyle, shaves every morning, like her (Mrunal Thakur) dad."

 

He continues: "When he saw me for the first time, the look on his face echoed thoughts like, `who is my daughter marrying!?` `What kind of a boy is he?` So, now when I go to meet him, I comb my hair properly and his eyes light up with joy."

`The Kapil Sharma Show` airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

