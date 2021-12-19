Shahid Kapoor was spitting blood, got 25 stitches on the set of ‘Jersey’ - Watch video

New Delhi: As actor Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Jersey’ in which he plays a cricketer, he shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from it's making on Instagram. In the video, we see the ‘Haider’ actor undergoing a grueling training session to learn the game of cricket. He, however, meets with a serious accident while training which leaves him spitting blood and with 25 stitches on his lips.

Sharing the video, Shahid wrote, “This one has my BLOOD. #JerseyOfDreams”.

In the video, we can see the actor’s commitment towards his film. “Tension nahi hai. Kar lega main. Karate raho. Chhodne ka nahi. (Don''t stress. I'll pull this off. You keep training me. Don't stop),” the actor can be seen saying in the video.

Talking about the hard work he is putting in, Shahid says, “I have balls. It takes balls” in the video.

We later see him getting badly injured but after receiving 25 stitches, he is back on the cricket pit, practicing.

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter, took to the comment section to praise him. “Yesssss,” commented Mira with a raised hand emoji. While Ishaan wrote, “Guts and glory. The stuff of mavericks. Proud of you bhai”.

Jersey is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film by the same name and is scheduled to be released on December 31. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directed film stars Shahid opposite actress Mrunal Thakur. Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur also features in the film.