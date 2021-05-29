हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ayushmann Khurrana

'Whenever I'll get to do this again, I will probably cry': Ayushmann Khurrana on live gigs

A video of the actor singing had been uploaded by a fan. 

&#039;Whenever I&#039;ll get to do this again, I will probably cry&#039;: Ayushmann Khurrana on live gigs
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday shared a throwback post that shows him performing live. Along with the post uploaded on Instagram Story, the actor wrote a sentimental note about missing live shows.

"Do we see the light at the end of the tunnel? Whenever I'll get to do this again, I will probably cry," wrote Ayushmann.

A video of the actor singing had been uploaded by a fan. It was captioned: "Imagine standing there, waving and singing 'Paani da rang' with him!"

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to start work on his next film "Doctor G". He shares the screen with Rakul Preet Singh in the comedy directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. He has finished shooting for two films, "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha's "Anek".

Ayushmann and his wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help people who have been affected by COVID.

