Who Is Ashok Sharma, The Man Katrina Kaif Spends Most Time With

New Delhi: B-Town's 'Barbie' Katrina Kaif recently shared a photo with her personal assistant Ashok Sharma, and dropped a heartfelt post for him on social media. Sharing a picture of herself with Sharma, Katrina wrote touching note for him and hoped to work with him for another two decades.

It read, "In her caption, she wrote, "Aaj bees saal pure ho gaye (It's been twenty years today) Mr Ashok Sharma @sharmaashok01 The person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years. From laughs… to motivating pep talks….. to fights over me not drinking what I’ve asked for (coffee emoji) or me changing my mind about what I actually want."

"To Ashok shedding a few tears if someone gave me a tough time on set. We’ve been through it all, his friendly face there every day , the one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me. Here’s to the next 20," Katrina added.

Ashok Sharma has been working as a personal assistant for the actor since past two decades.

Katrina will be next seen with Salman Khan in their much awaited upcoming action thriller 'Tiger', which is slated for a Diwali 2023 release. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Besides this, she has director Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.