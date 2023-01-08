Why dress so dumb: Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for wearing torn stockings at airport

NEW DELHI: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who often grabs headlines for her cryptic posts related to cricketer Rishabh Pant, be it her 'praying' post or sharing a photo of the hospital where the cricketer is currently admitted, has been the latest talk of the town. The 'Hate Story 4' actress was on Sunday (Jan 8) spotted at the Mumbai airport and it was her ripped stockings that got the viewers' tongue wagging.

Urvashi was seen in a red-tiered dress which she wore with sheer stockings. However, eagle-eyed users spotted that her right-legged stocking was ripped and trolled her for wearing a low-quality product. They brutally trolled the actress for her latest look.

Urvashi Rautela recently was in the headlines after she shared a photo of Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where her rumoured former boyfriend and cricketer Rishabh Pant is admitted. Her post left her fans wondering if she paid a visit to the cricketer at the hospital, where he is receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained in the road mishap. However, the actress was brutally trolled by Pant's fans and netizens who slammed her for stalking the cricketer. Urvashi and Rishabh Pant's rumoured relationship a few years ago has been the subject of much speculation even today. She often takes to social media and drops posts and videos, indirectly teasing the cricketer without naming him.



Previously, Urvashi had tweeted that she is ‘praying’, but didn’t make it clear what she was praying for. Many had again made the inference that she was talking about Rishabh. Her mother, Meera Rautela, also wished for the cricketer’s speedy recovery and asked her followers to pray for him.

Pant recently met with a horrific accident as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. He suffered severe injuries on the forehead, abrasion injuries on the back and a ligament injury. It is believed that the DC skipper will need at least a rest of around 3-6 months in order to recover completely.



Meanwhile, earlier this year, during an interview, Urvashi claimed that one 'Mr RP' waited for her in a hotel lobby for nine hours and called her several times. While she did not disclose who 'Mr RP' was, netizens speculated that she was talking about cricketer Rishabh Pant. Pant reacted to her claim on social media and shared a now-deleted post hitting out indirectly at Urvashi, writing, "some people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity". Urvashi too retorted back to him and shared another post calling him 'Chhotu bhaiya', along with hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya and #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl that made the internet abuzz.



The rumours about the relationship between Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant first emerged in 2018 after they were spotted together at restaurants, parties and other events. However, after some time, Rishabh dismissed the rumours and announced his relationship with Isha Negi.

