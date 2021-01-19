Will continue using WhatsApp but open to better substitutes: Himansh Kohli on privacy leak

Mumbai: Actor Himansh Kohli, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Yaariyan, says he is concerned with the recent news of privacy leak on the popular chatting network, WhatsApp.

The actor, who is a self-proclaimed techie, loves exploring technology but is also cautious about it.

"I'll continue using WhatsApp, mainly because of the phenomenon it has become. I'm open to something else if it comes to that. In fact, I like being the first mover and I am always on the lookout for better substitutes in the market," he said.

"When you're known and there are people who recognise you everywhere you go, you start feeling responsible for everything you say. It works the same for everyone, but people often misquote celebrities, focus on every word and the choice of using those words, etc. So, I keep this wall up to protect myself from quoting anything that can put me in trouble," he added.

WhatsApp recently received backlash over its privacy policy controversy. Although the messaging app has delayed the privacy update from February 8 to May 15, a lot of users have already started switching over to other similar applications.