हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

Will continue using WhatsApp but open to better substitutes: Himansh Kohli on privacy leak

WhatsApp recently received backlash over its privacy policy controversy. Although the messaging app has delayed the privacy update from February 8 to May 15, a lot of users have already started switching over to other similar applications. Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli has also reacted to the controversy and is open to using the other available secure platforms.

Will continue using WhatsApp but open to better substitutes: Himansh Kohli on privacy leak
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Himansh Kohli, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Yaariyan, says he is concerned with the recent news of privacy leak on the popular chatting network, WhatsApp.

The actor, who is a self-proclaimed techie, loves exploring technology but is also cautious about it.

"I'll continue using WhatsApp, mainly because of the phenomenon it has become. I'm open to something else if it comes to that. In fact, I like being the first mover and I am always on the lookout for better substitutes in the market," he said.

"When you're known and there are people who recognise you everywhere you go, you start feeling responsible for everything you say. It works the same for everyone, but people often misquote celebrities, focus on every word and the choice of using those words, etc. So, I keep this wall up to protect myself from quoting anything that can put me in trouble," he added.

WhatsApp recently received backlash over its privacy policy controversy. Although the messaging app has delayed the privacy update from February 8 to May 15, a lot of users have already started switching over to other similar applications.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappSIGNALHimansh KohliWhatsApp controversyprivacy leak
Next
Story

YouTube star CarryMinati looks back at teenage years in single 'Vardaan'
  • 1,05,81,837Confirmed
  • 1,52,556Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M45S

Video: Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday to be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas', says Govt