Varun Dhawan

Whoa! Varun Dhawan sets temperature high, gives major fitness goals

Varun Dhawan shared a bare chest picture from his workout sessions where he is seen flaunting his washboard abs, chiseled body and muscles while stretching.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@varundvn

New Delhi: Bollywood`s heartthrob Varun Dhawan is setting the temperature soaring and his recent post is a proof of it.

The actor shared a bare chest picture from his workout sessions where he is seen flaunting his washboard abs, chiseled body and muscles while stretching.

The shirtless actor is surely proving to be an eye-candy for the fans and is good enough to give you major fitness goals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stretch

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Several celebrities flooded his post on Instagram with their surprising comments.

Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Phone is on Fire Hoooootttttt."

Dino Morea, while driving inspiration from the actor wrote, "I shall now".

In the past, the 32-year-old actor never shied away from sharing bare-chested pictures while working out in a gym.

Some time back the actor shared a picture with his upcoming film `Street Dancer 3D` director Remo Remo D`Souza where the duo was seen showing off their body in style.

The team recently wrapped up the Dubai schedule of their upcoming film. On the last day of the shooting schedule, Shraddha Kapoor shared a selfie with her co-actor from the sets of the film. The duo often shares pictures and videos from the sets of the film which increases the excitement quotient amongst their fans. 

This is Varun and Shraddha`s second film together after 2015`s hit film `ABCD 2`. Directed by Remo D`Souza, the upcoming film also features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. 

According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D`Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

Varun will next be seen in the remake of `Coolie No 1`, while Shraddha has two films in her kitty - `Saaho` and `Chhicchore`.

