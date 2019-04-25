close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dia Mirza

Working with female director has perks: Dia Mirza

Dia is playing the lead actor alongside Mohit Raina in the series. 

Working with female director has perks: Dia Mirza

Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza, who has wrapped up the first schedule of drama series "Kaafir" helmed by Sonam Nair, says that working with a female director has great perks.

As the lady at the fore in "Kaafir", she plays what she terms as one of her career's "most challenging roles". The first schedule of the shoot in Himachal Pradesh recently came to an end.

"The first schedule has been a wonderful experience. I have had the chance to meet so many people, and learn so much from them. The locals have been so welcoming towards the entire crew and they have also fed us amazing food," Dia said in a statement.

"Working with a female director has great perks. We cuddle in the cold, we cry together but most of all, we get each other. I am so glad I have found a sister in Sonam Nair. She makes work such a joy," she added.

Dia is playing the lead actor alongside Mohit Raina in the series. 

 

Tags:
Dia MirzaDia Mirza moviesfemale directorsBollywood
Next
Story

Vipul Shah announces new films, web shows

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Modi in Varanasi: PM Begins Roadshow Amid Sea of Saffron