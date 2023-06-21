World Music Day 2023: Did You Know Hrithik Roshan Has Sung 5 Songs?

New Delhi: While the audience celebrates Superstar Hrithik Roshan as a versatile actor and an exceptional dancer, not many know he also possesses singing skills. Hrithik hails from a family of musicians tracing back to his paternal grandparents - celebrated music director Roshan Lal and Bengali singer, and composer Ira Roshan along with his uncle Rajesh Roshan who is a notable music director. Over the course of his career of twenty-three years, Hrithik Roshan has been musically inclined, glimpses of which were only out in the open during the lockdown when Hrithik took to social media.

On World Music Day today, here’s a look at five times Hrithik Roshan lent his voice to projects, unearthing his unknown talent.

• Vande Mataram (2022 - Independence Day Special):

Last year on Independence Day, Hrithik Roshan shared a special rendition of the song Vande Mataram, which was received with love and praises from all quarters. The song also stands to be Hrithik's first single. Paying a tribute to the men and women of the Indian Defence Forces, Hrithik Roshan lent his vocals to the highly celebrated patriotic song created by Jackky Bhagnani and composed by Vishal Mishra.

• Kites in the sky (Kites):

2010’s Kites, Hrithik lent his voice to a special romantic song ‘Kites In The Sky’. Composed by iconic music composer Rajesh Roshan, the song features the soulful and distinctive voice of Hrithik Roshan.

• What a wonderful world (Guzaarish):

In the same year, Hrithik Roshan crooned another song for Guzaarish. Set against a funeral scene, the emotional song composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an ode to the spirit of life.

• Senorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara):

In one of the most loved films of contemporary times, Hrithik Roshan along with his co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol sang the fun party song Senorita, which continues to rule parties across quarters even after a decade.

• Question Mark (Super 30):

Doing the unconventional is a norm for Hrithik Roshan, be it with his characters or the songs he sang. Offering a fun approach to teaching, Hrithik Roshan sang ‘Question Mark’ from Super 30, which was received with immense love from the audience. Composed by Ajay-Atul, the song is not just groovy but also looked up as an inspirational anthem for students, which is reflected through the comments on the video on YouTube.