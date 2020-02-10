WWE wrestler John Cena again posts 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz's pic, Himanshi Khurana finds it lit!

New Delhi: Days after posting 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz's picture on his Instagram page, once again popular WWE wrestler John Cena shared the former's picture on social media, sending netizens into a tizzy.

He posted Asim's picture which has #AsimRiazForTheWin – Change My Mind written on it. Soon, this caught former 'Bigg Boss 13' inmate and Asim's love interest in the show Himanshi Khurana's attention and she dropped a 'lit' emoji as her comment.

John Cena's sudden fancy for reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' has made fans speculate whether he too follows the show and has decided his favourite already.

The WWE wrestler often posts pictures without any caption explaining the reason what it means. In fact, his Insta bio reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

Meanwhile, back home, with just a few days left for the grand finale, fans are battling it out on Twitter and supporting for their favourite contestant.

Currently, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma are the remaining contestants inside the house.

Tell us who are you rooting for inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house.