हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

WWE wrestler John Cena pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens feel teary-eyed

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) shocking death reached him and the WWE champ posted a black and white picture of the late actor.

WWE wrestler John Cena pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens feel teary-eyed
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular WWE wrestler John Cena is known to post photographs as posts on his Instagram without any explainer in the caption. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) shocking death reached him and the WWE champ posted a black and white picture of the late actor.

This gesture of Cena has left netizens teary-eyed and praising the wrestler for his compassion. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

Cena previously posted 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz's picture as well.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His untimely and sudden demise sent shock waves across the globe with international cricketers such as Shane Watson mourning the 'MS Dhoni' biopic actor. He was 34.

Internet is flooded with condolences and heartfelt messages pouring in for the late actor, who touched a million hearts in a short span of time. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Monday, June 15, 2020. Many B-Town celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma, Krystl D'Souza, Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor amongst others were seen paying their last respects to the departed soul amid heavy downpour. 

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput diesJohn CenaWWE wrestlerWWE
Next
Story

Trending: Anurag Kashyap reacts to brother Abhinav Kashyap's allegations against Salman Khan and family
  • 3,54,065Confirmed
  • 11,903Deaths

Full coverage

  • 80,63,488Confirmed
  • 4,37,532Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M31S

Video: 20 Indian Army soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley