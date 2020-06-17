WWE wrestler John Cena pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens feel teary-eyed

New Delhi: Popular WWE wrestler John Cena is known to post photographs as posts on his Instagram without any explainer in the caption. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) shocking death reached him and the WWE champ posted a black and white picture of the late actor.

This gesture of Cena has left netizens teary-eyed and praising the wrestler for his compassion.

Cena previously posted 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz's picture as well.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His untimely and sudden demise sent shock waves across the globe with international cricketers such as Shane Watson mourning the 'MS Dhoni' biopic actor. He was 34.

I can’t stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/pFYz4cD9jK — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) June 15, 2020

Internet is flooded with condolences and heartfelt messages pouring in for the late actor, who touched a million hearts in a short span of time.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Monday, June 15, 2020. Many B-Town celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma, Krystl D'Souza, Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor amongst others were seen paying their last respects to the departed soul amid heavy downpour.