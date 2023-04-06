New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam is being showered with love and praises with her string of successes from 'Lost' to Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. She has been ranked 2nd in the IMDb most popular actor list this week. In addition to Yami's position on the IMDb list, the recent movie 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' in which she appeared has also been trending and growing in popularity. It has become the most-watched non-English film across various platforms. Even on the global platform, the film is doing well in non-English speaking countries. This is yet another huge feat.

Ranking 2nd on the list of IMDb's popular actors and trending for weeks is a significant achievement. It clearly indicates that fans are raving about her and simply can't stop adoring her. Recently the IMDb's social media handle tweeted, "Winning fans over with her performance in @NetflixIndia ‘s #ChorNikalKeBhaga, @yamigautam is #2 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Feature!"

Winning fans over with her performance in @NetflixIndia ‘s #ChorNikalKeBhaga , @yamigautam is #2 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Feature! pic.twitter.com/cl4gAHnBHe — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) April 3, 2023

The actress was seen showing gratitude towards the love and support she has been receiving. She says "This is for my fans, my audience This is my award & my reward !!! Grateful for this love"

In today's episode of who ruled your hearts this week, we're back with the Popular Indian Celebrities you loved the most



Who's your favorite?



Wondering where you can find it? On the IMDb app on iOS and Android! pic.twitter.com/DjzqtwG4Bm April 3, 2023

Yami Gautam's outstanding performance in ' Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' has been widely appreciated by fans. Also, her incredibly impressive act in 'A Thursday' made the film one of the most liked films in the year 2022 across the OTT platform.

The actress is undeniably winning over the audience's hearts with her on-screen performances after delivering back-to-back successes with movies like "A Thursday," "Lost," "Dasvi," and now "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Yami will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, and 'OMG 2' with Akshay Kumar.