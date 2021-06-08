Yami Gautam wear traditional Kashmiri dejahoor earrings, looks radiant in bridal look - See pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam married Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is a Kashmiri. Theirs was an intimate wedding ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. The pretty actress is now on a photo-sharing spree from her festivities and fans can't stop gushing over her newlywed look.

Yami Gautam, in her recent picture, shared her first post-wedding look and we must say she looks beautiful. Wearing a red Banarasi saree, Yami wore the traditional Dejahoor earrings which every Kashmiri Pandit bride wears at the wedding. It holds utmost significance in the rituals as it's considered to be as important as a mangalsutra.

Take a look:

Traditional Kashmiri Dejahoor has long gold chains with beautiful almond shaped pendants dangling below. It completes the entire bridal avatar.

Yami Gautam expressed her happiness writing, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi, With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya"

On the work front, Yami recently began shooting for the social comedy film 'Dasvi' produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's thriller 'A Thursday' playing the role of a school teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.