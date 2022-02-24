हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty

You are dearly missed: Shilpa Shetty remembers Sridevi on her fourth death anniversary

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who had shared a close bond with the late Padma Shri awardee, took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartwarming note in her memory.

You are dearly missed: Shilpa Shetty remembers Sridevi on her fourth death anniversary
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's been four years since the legendary actor Sridevi left for her heavenly abode. On her fourth death anniversary, fans, family members and celebrities from the Indian film fraternity remembered her with heartfelt tributes on social media. Actor Shilpa Shetty, who had shared a close bond with the late Padma Shri awardee, took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartwarming note in her memory.

"A heartfelt tribute to a beautiful soul... You are dearly missed Sri Ji!" 

Shilpa wrote alongside a throwback picture featuring herself with the late iconic actor.

Sridevi death anniversary

Earlier in the day, Sridevi`s daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also remembered their late mother with an emotional social media post.

For the unversed, Sridevi passed away in Dubai after accidentally drowning in the bathtub on February 24, 2018. She was 54. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty picsShilpa Shetty PhotosSridevi death anniversary
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor remember mom Sridevi on death anniversary, Anshula Kapoor drops red hearts

Must Watch

PT9M13S

DNA: Ukraine Russia War -- What Putin wants?