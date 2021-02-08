हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Shamita Shetty

'You are in an industry that says out of sight is out of mind', says actor Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty started her career with the multistarrer blockbuster "Mohabbatein" in 2000, however, the actor only saw around half a dozen releases in Bollywood that gave her acting roles over the last two decades, with her last big-screen outing being the 2007 dud "Cash". Shamita, whose strongest role is perhaps in the 2005 Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Zeher", had a couple of hit dance numbers like "Chori per chori" ("Saathiya") and "Sharara sharara" ("Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai") in her early years.

&#039;You are in an industry that says out of sight is out of mind&#039;, says actor Shamita Shetty
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai:  Actor Shamita Shetty claims that right from the beginning of her career she was never into quantity when it came to signing films.

Although she started with the multistarrer blockbuster "Mohabbatein" in 2000, Shamita saw only around a half a dozen releases in Bollywood that gave her acting roles over the last two decades, with her last big screen outing being the 2007 dud "Cash". Shamita, whose strongest role is perhaps in the 2005 Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Zeher", had a couple of hit dance numbers like "Chori per chori" ("Saathiya") and "Sharara sharara" ("Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai") in her early years.

It took her 13 years since "Cash" to return with an acting role to the Hindi screen in the web series "Black Widows" last year. She now has Sushrut Jain's "The Tenant" lined up.

"Right from the beginning quantity was really not something that I was attracted to and if I was, maybe staying relevant would have been an important factor for me. So, I don't think I have really focussed on that," Shamita told IANS.

"Unfortunately, you are in an industry that says out of sight is out of mind, and I think that happened with me so many times," she added.

"Initially, maybe it affected me but now I really don't care because there is always something or the other I am doing, and as long as I am happy as a person I think that is the most important thing for me. I am utilising my time that is helping me learn something as an individual and a human being and helping me grow as a person. I am fine with it," she declared.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shamita ShettyBollywoodEmraan HashmiMohabbatein actress
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt looks absolutely stunning in rainbow-striped bikini in Maldives, check post
  • 1,08,38,194Confirmed
  • 1,55,080Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M18S

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: See pictures of the disaster in Chamoli