You are mine: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh make their love Instagram official!

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh have finally ended all the speculation around their personal life by professing love on Instagram.

Neha took to her Instagram and wrote: You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet

Much-in-love Rohanpreet replied saying: @nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI

Neha Kakkar's wedding rumour with Punjabi singer has been the top buzzmaker on social media these days.

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohanpreet's relationship rumour caught fire after they posted photos and videos with each other on Instagram. Their video - lip-syncing 'Diamond Da Challa' - went massively viral, after which the wedding rumours sparked.

A few days back, Neha Kakkar's former boyfriend Himansh Kohli had also reacted to the rumour of their dating and said that he wishes well for her.