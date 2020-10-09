हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Kakkar

You are mine: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh make their love Instagram official!

Neha Kakkar's wedding rumour with Punjabi singer has been the top buzzmaker on social media these days. 

You are mine: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh make their love Instagram official!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh have finally ended all the speculation around their personal life by professing love on Instagram. 

Neha took to her Instagram and wrote: You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh  #NehuPreet 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Much-in-love Rohanpreet replied saying: @nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI

Neha Kakkar's wedding rumour with Punjabi singer has been the top buzzmaker on social media these days. 

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohanpreet's relationship rumour caught fire after they posted photos and videos with each other on Instagram. Their video - lip-syncing 'Diamond Da Challa' - went massively viral, after which the wedding rumours sparked. 

A few days back, Neha Kakkar's former boyfriend Himansh Kohli had also reacted to the rumour of their dating and said that he wishes well for her. 

 

Tags:
Neha KakkarRohanpreet Singhneha kakkar boyfriendHimansh Kohli
Next
Story

Bigg Boss-fame Sana Khan quits showbiz to 'serve humanity, follow religious path'
  • 69,06,151Confirmed
  • 1,06,490Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ram Vilas Paswan : A Socialist icon and consummate politician