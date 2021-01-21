हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Your life is a great learning: Gulshan Devaiah on Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary

Earlier in an interview to IANS, Gulshan Devaiah shared that he feels there is a lot of misplaced anger among people following the passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and said that it is time to introspect and not play blame games or find what pushed him to take his life. 'MS Dhoni: The Story Untold' star would have turned a year older on January 21, 2021.

Your life is a great learning: Gulshan Devaiah on Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s birth anniversary

Mumbai: Actor Gulshan Devaiah did not know late actor Sushant Singh Rajput personally, but says his death has affected us all in ways he could never have imagined. Gulshan tweeted his thoughts on Thursday, on the occasion of Sushant's birth anniversary.

"We were not friends, we barely even met a couple of times, but your tragic passing has affected us all, in ways we couldn't have imagined," Gulshan tweeted.

"You are a symbol of hope, your life (is) a great learning. Your fans will look into the sky & always spot a bright star called SSR. #HappyBirthday," added the actor on Sushant's birth anniversary. 

Earlier in an interview to IANS, Gulshan shared that he feels there is a lot of misplaced anger among people following the passing of actor Sushant, and said that it is time to introspect and not play blame games or find what pushed him to take his life.

"We should take this opportunity to think rather than point fingers because there are a lot of conspiracy theories. There is a lot of anger that is misplaced. If you ask me, the anger is misplaced," Gulshan told IANS.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput birth anniversarysushant singh rajput deathGulshan DevaiahSushant Singh Rajput birthday
Next
Story

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shares unseen adorable house videos - Watch
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M10S

Breaking News : Fire broke out at Serum Institute of India in Pune