NewsLifestylePeople
GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

YouTubers clock 25 pull-ups from helicopter, smash Guinness World Record

Dutch Youtubers Stan Browney, Arjen Albers smash Guinness World Records for most pull-ups in a minute while dangling from a helicopter. 

Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 10:14 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Youtubers smash records for most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute
  • Guinness World Records shared the video on their YouTube handle
  • It took them 15 days to find a helicopter

Trending Photos

YouTubers clock 25 pull-ups from helicopter, smash Guinness World Record

New Delhi : The Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups performed in a minute while dangling from a helicopter has been broken by a pair of Dutch fitness enthusiast YouTubers.  

According to a release from GWR, Stan Browney (online pseudonym of Stan Bruininck) and Arjen Albers, both from the Netherlands and presenters of the YouTube channel Browney broke the record at the Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium, on July 6, 2022.  

Arjen went first and clocked 24 pull-ups from the helicopter treads as it hovered over the ground. He broke the previous record of 23, which was set by Armenian serial record breaker Roman Sahradyan. However, the Youtuber`s record was short-lived as Stan Bruininck, who is a specialist in calisthenics, surpassed it with 25 pull-ups in one minute.  

A video of this record-breaking achievement has been shared by Guinness World Records on their YouTube handle.

"The boys from Browney compete to see who can do the most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute. Who will walk away with the world record?" read the text accompanying the video. According to GWR, it took the two athletes 15 days to find a helicopter to practice for the world record. 

 Suspended slippery PVC tubes hanging from ropes were used by them to simulate the movements of a helicopter. To be better prepared for the day, they also decided to up the stakes and train on a tube with diameter thicker than the bar that they would use on the day. The duo has documented their preparation and effort to take their viewers through the "craziest world record ever." 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan