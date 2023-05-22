Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions: Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Had This Much Fun In Rajasthan

Bollywood’s new pair Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are busy promoting their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is all set to release on June 2. Currently, Vicky and Sara are in Rajasthan for the promotion campaign. From relishing local cuisine to greeting fans, the duo clearly had a blast. In the post, Vicky and Sara are seen enjoying the food and clicking selfies with the Rajasthani women. Vicky Kaushal, in the caption, wrote, “Gossip session- Sahparivaar! A joint Family with 170 members… Jitna bada parivaar utna hi bhi bada dil. Dil Se Ram Ram Hai Aap Sabko Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in cinemas on 2nd June.”

Fans are appreciating the cast and crew of the film as they meet the ‘hatke family’.

Here are the photos and video:

Sara Ali Khan also shared a video, in which she and Vicky Kaushal were seen jetting off to promote their new song Tere Vaaste. She captioned the video, “Can’t wait to launch our new song Tere Vaaste Isilye hum aa gaye hain Jaipur ke raaste See you tomorrow at Raj Mandir Cinema and also Live on Instagram at 12:15pm. SONG DROPPING TOMORROW!!!”Sara Ali Khan also visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah to promote Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Here’s the video:

The trailer of the film was released a few days back and received a good response. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The movie also has Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi as part of the star cast. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on June 2.