topStoriesenglish2611513
NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions: Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Had This Much Fun In Rajasthan

The trailer of the film was released a few days back and received a good response. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studio.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions: Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Had This Much Fun In Rajasthan

Bollywood’s new pair Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are busy promoting their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is all set to release on June 2. Currently, Vicky and Sara are in Rajasthan for the promotion campaign. From relishing local cuisine to greeting fans, the duo clearly had a blast. In the post, Vicky and Sara are seen enjoying the food and clicking selfies with the Rajasthani women. Vicky Kaushal, in the caption, wrote, “Gossip session- Sahparivaar! A joint Family with 170 members… Jitna bada parivaar utna hi bhi bada dil. Dil Se Ram Ram Hai Aap Sabko Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in cinemas on 2nd June.”

Fans are appreciating the cast and crew of the film as they meet the ‘hatke family’.

Here are the photos and video:

 

 

Sara Ali Khan also shared a video, in which she and Vicky Kaushal were seen jetting off to promote their new song Tere Vaaste. She captioned the video, “Can’t wait to launch our new song Tere Vaaste Isilye hum aa gaye hain Jaipur ke raaste See you tomorrow at Raj Mandir Cinema and also Live on Instagram at 12:15pm. SONG DROPPING TOMORROW!!!”Sara Ali Khan also visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah to promote  Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Here’s the video:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)/

 

The trailer of the film was released a few days back and received a good response. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The movie also has Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi as part of the star cast. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on June 2.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818