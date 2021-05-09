7th Central Pay Commission: Central govt employees to get a massive hike soon! Check details here

Employees and pensioners of the central government may have to wait a little longer than expected to finally enjoy the perks of the 7th Central Pay Commission, as the meeting of the National Council of JCM, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) and the Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure) officials have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting was finally going to resolve the 7th Central Pay Commission matrix issue that has been delaying the implementaion of full benefits. Previously, Minister for State for Finance, Anurag Thakur had in March this year told Parliament that they will get full benefits of dearness allowance starting July 1, with all the three pending installments being restored prospectively.

So far, there has been no update on three pending DA instalments from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021. The meeting would have finally resolved this issue for central government servants (CGS) or employees, at once.

CGS or employees will get a massive hike in their salaries after the DA allowances are restored by the central government. The DA of the employees will jump from 17% to 28%, leading to an impressive increase in the salary.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Thakur, on March 9, had also said that the rates will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rates of DA. The decision to restore DA from July, 2021 would benefit about 50 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners. However, employees would not get any arrears on non revision of DA for previous period.

