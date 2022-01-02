7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees can get increased pay; here's how

New Delhi: In what could be another good news under the 7th Pay Commission, central government employees, who were unable to make Children Education Allowance (CEA) claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can now request for settlements. Employees can receive the benefits with minimum paperwork.

The Central government provides an allowance for children’s education to government employees. According to the 7th Pay Commission, Central government employees receive up to Rs 2,250 per month.

However, since the onset of the pandemic, many employees are not able to claim CEA as schools have remained closed, making it difficult for workers to get tuition fee supporting documents. Because of this reason, employees were not able to claim Children Education Allowance.

Previously, employees have to submit school certificates and supporting documents to claim the children education allowance. Moreover, there are several other documents such as the child's report card, self-attested copy and fee receipt that are required to be attached to make claims for CEA.

According to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), government employees were facing trouble in claiming the allowance as they were not able to get the result/report cards, despite paying the full fees.

DoPT recently said that CEA claims can also be claimed through self-declaration or print out of result/report card/sms/e-mail of fee payment. However, the facility will be available only for the academic year ending in March 2020 and March 2021. Also Read: Pension scheme for married couple: Get Rs 10,000 monthly on retirement, tax benefits; check how

Central employees provide Children Education Allowance for the education of two children. The maximum allowance per child is Rs 2250 per month. Also Read: FMCG distributors warn Colgate Palmolive of taking strict steps over price disparity issue

