7th Pay Commission latest updates: Will central govt employees' pay arrears be stuck? Crucial meet this month on DA hike

New Delhi: Central employees who are eagerly waiting for the talks to start regarding the arrears of their Dearness Allowance (DA) may hear about the same in the coming weeks. These talks are to be held between the National Council of JCM headed by Central Government Employees (CGS) and central government officials from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Finance and Department of Personnel and Training.

Talks with the officials of the central government were to be held in May last month, however it got delayed. According to the National Council-JCM, now this meeting is expected to be held in this month i.e. in June, said media reports.

The initial meeting between the representatives of the Central Government and the National Council-JCM was scheduled on 8 May 2021, but was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. It was again scheduled for the last week of May 2021, but due to COVID restrictions, the meeting got stalled again. Now, with gradual lifting of restrictions in sight, the National Council-JCM expects this meeting to be held in the second or third week of this month, said reports.

Last year, due to Corona, the government had withheld dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of employees and pensioners.

Increased salary will soon start coming in the accounts of millions of central employees and pensioners from July 1. The government has said in Parliament that their stalled dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) will be resumed from 1 July 2021.

The decision now to restore DA from July, 2021 would benefit about 50 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners. However, any increase in DA from July 1 will only be effective from that day, meaning the employees would not get any arrears on non-revision of DA for previous period.

