हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dearness Allowance

7th Pay Commission: Salary hike of central govt employees to happen from THIS date

Since last year, the government has not released the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of employees and pensioners due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it will be released this year to the government employees for which they have been waiting for months together.

7th Pay Commission: Salary hike of central govt employees to happen from THIS date

The central government employees should expect some good news in the month of June as they await clarity over the delivery of arrears of their Dearness Allowance hike in the month of July.

There are upcoming talks between the National Council of JCM headed by Central Government Employees (CGS) and central government officials from the Ministry of Finance and Department of Personnel and Training in the month of June. It was earlier scheduled in May but postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

However, according to the National Council-JCM, this meeting is expected to be held in the second or third week of June. 

Since last year, the government has not released the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of employees and pensioners due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it will be released this year to the government employees for which they have been waiting for months together.

If reports are to be believed, the increased salary along with a hike on DA and DR is expected to be credited to the accounts of millions of central employees and pensioners from July 1. The government has already promised that the stalled dearness allowance and dearness relief will be resumed from July 1, 2021.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dearness AllowanceDA hikeCentral government employeesDearness Relief
Next
Story

SBI Alert: THESE documents to be linked before June 30

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Coronavirus Update: Post-COVID complications on rise