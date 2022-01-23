7th Pay Commission: What is Pay Matrix? Here's how it will benefit you

New Delhi: The Pay Matrix plays a significant role in the compensation of central staff. Previously, employees' status was decided by their grade pay, but now it is determined by the Pay Matrix. The salary rise of employees (7th CPC Pay Scale 3) is calculated on this basis.

It is critical for you to understand what the pay matrix is and how it will effect employee salaries. Also, consider how this will assist government personnel. The Pay Matrix Level 3 under the 7th Pay determines the fundamental pay structure. Currently, the basic pay structure ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100, with 40 increments between them.

Let's have a look at an example. In New Delhi, a person works as a postman in the postal department and is classified as Pay Matrix Level 3. His base income is Rs 21,700, thus please tell us what that employee's total compensation is.

– Level & GP: Level-3 (GP-2000)

– Location: Delhi

– Basic Pay: Rs. 21,700

– Dearness Allowance (DA): Rs. 6,727 (31% of Basic Pay)

– House Rent Allowance (HRA) : Rs. 5,859 (27% / X City)

– Traveling Allowance: Rs. 4,716 (Level-3/A1 City)

– Gross Salary : Rs 39,002

Following the adoption of the Seventh Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission), the central employee's standing is now determined by the Pay Matrix rather than the grade pay. Employees can now simply determine their current compensation level as well as learn about potential future salary increases. With this, you will know from the start of your work how much benefit the employee will receive in the future.

There is a table that is used to compute the salary. It's worth noting that distinct pay matrices have been established for civilian personnel, defence forces, and the Military Nursing Service (MNS), on which their salaries are calculated. This structure has been developed in such a way that every employee benefits, according to the recommendations.

According to the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, the minimum remuneration for entry-level government employees has now been increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. That is, the compensation will now be determined using the fundamental structure of $18,000. Simultaneously, Class-I officials would be reinstated with a starting pay of Rs 56,100. That is, government personnel, on the whole, benefit from the ability to calculate their salaries and allowances.

