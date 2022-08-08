New Delhi: 8th Pay Commission latest update: Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has responded on the ambiguity concerning the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission that pertains to salary revision, allowances and pension of the Central Government Employees. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Chaudhary has denied the claim that there will be no 8th Central Pay Commission.

Responding to the question on "whether it is a fact that Government is considering not to constitute 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to revise salaries, allowances and pension of Central Government employees and pensioners", MoS Pankaj Chaudhary said, "NO".

7th Pay Commission recommendation on salary, allowances and pension revision

Chaudhary reiterated that the Chairman of 7th CPC in his forwarding of the Report in Para 1.22 had recommended that the matrix may be reviewed periodically without waiting for the long period of ten years.

Answering to "whether it is also a fact that 7 CPC had recommended that Government should review the salary, allowances and pension of employees and pensioners every year rather than forming a new Pay Commission after a long period of ten years", Chaudhary said, "It can be reviewed and revised on the basis of the Aykroyd formula which takes into consideration the changes prices of the commodities that constitute a common man’s basket, which the Labour Bureau at Shimla reviews periodically. It is suggested that this should be made the basis for revision of that matrix periodically without waiting for another Pay Commission."

Regarding the "reasons for not implementing the recommendations of 7th CPC so far", the MoS said that "this issue has not been considered by the Union Cabinet while according the approval for the revision of pay and allowances based on 7th CPC."