Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to lock your Aadhaar online

New Delhi: The Aadhaar card has become a vital document for every official activities in India in recent years. Indians cannot benefit from various government initiatives unless they have a 12-digit Aadhaar number. Aadhaar is required for practically all government-related services in India, from PAN registration to IT returns.

However, as the Aadhaar card has become more widely used, numerous scammers have begun exploiting this crucial document. The Aadhaar issuing organisation, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has now advised users to use the Aadhaar Card locking and unlocking feature.

For times when you are not using your Aadhaar card for any services, you can lock it. When you're ready to utilise your Aadhaar card to get a service, you can simply unlock it with this feature.

Your Aadhaar card will remain secure in this manner, and criminals would be unable to utilise your information. You only need to follow a few easy procedures to lock and unlock your Aadhaar Card.

Here’s How to lock/unlock Aadhaar card on the UIDAI website:

1.Go to uidai.gov.in for further information.

2. In My Aadhaar, go to the Aadhaar Services section and select Aadhaar Lock and Unblock.

3. On the following page, select 'Lock UID.'

4. Enter the Aadhaar Card Number, which is 12 digits long (UID).

5. Now, on the webpage, enter your name and Pincode.

6. Use the security code to double-check your information.

7. After inputting the security code, you must choose between OTP and TOTP.

8.Enter the OTP that was sent to your registered phone number.

9. The number associated with your Aadhaar will be disabled.

A similar procedure must be followed to unlock your Aadhaar card. You can also lock or unlock your Aadhaar card using the mAadhaar app.

Live TV

#mute