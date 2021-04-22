Alert! Banks will operate from 10 Am to 2 Pm in Maharashtra

Taking note of the pandemic, banks in Maharashtra have decided to operate from 10 AM to 2 PM to protect their employees from the second wave of Covid-19 that is gripping the nation.

All banks in Maharashtra will operate from 10 AM to 2 PM from Friday (April 23) to April 30. The decision was taken by a state-level bankers committee. However, customers will be able to access basic banking facilities such as money withdrawal and deposit.

Notably, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) in a meeting on Wednesday has also decided to shorten bank branch hours along with cutting staff attendance by 50%. The banking industry body also communicated standard operating procedures to all the banks on how to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

IBA had observed that the infection rate among bankers is ‘alarming’. “Considering the fact that there is no nationwide lockdown this time and states are issuing relevant guidelines depending on the gravity of the situation in respective states, the MC [managing committee of IBA] has advised that … the State Level Bankers’ Committees (SLBC) could modify the SOPs as per the prevailing situation and needs in respective states,” the letter reviewed by Business Standard said.

The fresh directions from the IBA came after a consortium of bank unions wrote a letter, urging to bring new SOPs to protect employees from catching the coronavirus. According to data by IBA, around 600 bankers lost their lives due to Covid-19 in 2020.

Live TV

#mute