Arundhati Gold Scheme: This state govt gives 10 gram gold to brides; know scheme details and how to apply

New Delhi: Assam government had last year announced gold scheme for the lower income group under which the state government would offer one-tola (10 gram) gold to brides.

The Assam government had also set aside Rs 300 crore in its Budget 2019-20 for the scheme.

Here is all about the Arundhati Gold Scheme

State government offers one-tola gold to brides belonging to families with annual earnings of less than Rs 5 lakh.

The Arundhati Gold Scheme will also be applicable to the first two offsprings of a family.

The gold scheme is applicable only in cases where the bride and the groom have both attained the legal age of 18 years and 21 years respectively.

The age criteria will be strictly enforced by verification of birth certificate and through medical examination.

Government shall give 'one tola gold', to brides belonging to all such communities of the state where it is customary to provide gold at the time of wedding

The marriage of the applicant should be registered under Special Marriage Act, 1954.

The applicant girl should apply for the benefit under Arundhati Gold Scheme on the same day that she applies for marriage registration.

The applicant girl can avail this benefit for her first marriage only.

Both the bride and the groom must have passed at least HSLC or equivalent Except Tea Tribe including Adivasi communities of the State.

No minimum educational qualification is required in case of Tea Tribe including Adivasi communities for next five years, as most of the Tea Gardens in the State of Assam do not have High School facility.

How to apply for Arundhati Gold Scheme Online

Applicant can apply for Arundhati Gold Scheme on the day of applying for the registration of Marriage under Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Filled up physical application has to be submitted by the applicant along with the Marriage application in the office of the Marriage officer where the registration of marriage is applied for.

The girl applicant will also have to submit online form for claiming the benefit under Arundhati Gold scheme. The online application form would be available at the link --revenueassam.nic.in.

After completing the form the applicant has to submit the same both online by pressing submit button at the end of the form and also take a print out of the form.

The applicant must take the printout of the form before submission, sign the declaration part of the printed form and submit the same physically along with a copy of all documents listed in the office of the concerned Marriage Registration Officer.

The list of Sub Register offices where the application form under Arundhati Gold Scheme and its enclosures can be submitted.

The applicant shall receive a receipt on submission of her application and required enclosures from the office of Marriage Registering Officer where the form has been submitted.

The information of acceptance/rejection of the application will be communicated to the applicant by SMS and email. Therefore it is advisable that applicants provide their correct Mobile number and email id in the online application form.

If the application is accepted, the amount as eligible under the scheme shall be transferred to the Bank account of the applicant by the Inspector General of Registration through Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) mode.

The Bank A/c No shall be the same as per details given in online form where Bank A/c No. with IFSC code has been given.