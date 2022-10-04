Attention PNB customers! Now check balance, mini statement, avail other services on WhatsApp

In good news for lakhs of PNB customers, the Punjab National Bank has come out with WhatsApp banking services to make banking more accessible and easy.

Using PNB's WhatsApp banking service, both customers and non-customers can get resolution of their specific queries. The WhatsApp banking service will be available 24x7, including holidays, on both android and iOS-based mobile phones.

To activate the PNB banking facility on WhatsApp, customers will have to first save the PNB's official WhatsApp number +91-9264092640 on their phones. Once the number is saved, they need to go to WhatsApp and search for the saved number. If the number doesn't reflect, then the user should refresh his WhatsApp contacts.

Once the contact is visible, tap on it and send Hi/hello to the number. However, the bank cautioned customers to ensure that they saved the correct number and one can ensure it by checking "green tick" along with PNB's profile name on WhatsApp to ensure that the number is a genuine WhatsApp banking account.

PNB account holders can avail of some basic services using WhatsApp banking and it includes balance inquiry, last five transactions -mini statement, stop cheque and requesting a new cheque book.

Other informative services that would be provided to both account and non-account holders include online account opening, enquire bank deposit/loan products, digital products, NRI services, locate branch/atm, opt-in, opt-out options.