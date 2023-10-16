trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675936
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
AXIS BANK

Axis Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Rates: Check Latest FD Interest Rates 2023

The latest Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates under Rs 2 crore are applicable from October 12, said Axis Bank.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Axis Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Rates: Check Latest FD Interest Rates 2023

New Delhi: Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised the Fixed Deposit (FD) rates under Rs 2 crore, offering up to 7.10% interest rate for general public and 7.60% for senior citizens on tenures of 15 months to 5 years

The new FD rates are applicable from October 12, said the bank.

Axis Bank maintains that the Bank at its discretion, may disallow premature withdrawal of large deposits for amount Rs.5 crores and above, held by entities other than Individuals and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

Several private and public sector banks have revised their Fixed Deposit interest rates in the last couple of days. In its recent bi-monthly monetary policy announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The three-day MPC meeting Chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, commenced on October 4 and concluded on October 6.  Announcing the MPC's decision Das said that the committee has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 percent.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?