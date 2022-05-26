हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PAN card

Bank a/c opening, Cash deposit, withdrawal rules changing from today, May 26 – Check details here

It has been provided that every person who is required to furnish or quote his PAN under the Income Tax Act, and who has not been allotted a PAN but possesses the Aadhaar number, may furnish the biometric ID in lieu of PAN.

New Delhi: From today, May 26, it has become mandatory to quote either PAN or Aadhaar if you want to deposit or withdraw over Rs 20 lakh in a financial year. The same rule applies for opening of a current account in banks too.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had in a notification said that it will be mandatory to furnish Permanent Account Number (PAN) or 12 digit Aadhaar for high-value deposits or withdrawals from banks in a financial year, or opening of a current account or cash credit account with a bank or post office from May 26.

Currently, PAN and Aadhaar are interchangeable for income tax purpose. An assessee needs to mention his/her PAN in all communications with the I-T department and while entering into specified financial transactions.

However, there can be situations where a person entering into high-value transactions, such as purchase of foreign currency or huge withdrawal from banks, does not possess a PAN. The Finance Act, 2019, has provided for interchangeability of PAN with Aadhaar.

With PTI Inputs

PAN card Aadhaar card
