Bank alert! SBI, PNB and ICICI have special warning for customers, check here

New Delhi: India is currently faced with the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, which is far more ruthless than the first one. While Indians are already facing issues related to mental, physical or financial health, scamsters are cashing in on their plight with their dubious tactics that are hard to catch in the first place.

Even last year, many fraudsters milked the plight of many, sometimes in the name of help, sometimes in the name of treatment and sometimes in the name of giving help. To protect their customers from falling into the trap, three big banks of the country have issued alerts. The aim here is to make their customers aware of the ways thugs can cheat them.

Here’s what SBI, PNB and ICICI Bank are sharing with their customers.

SBI : Beware of QR code scams

State Bank of India, the country's largest bank, has cautioned its customers that you should not scan the QR code at all if you are receiving money because when you scan the QR code, you do not get the money. For this, SBI has also released a video.

PNB : Don’t fall for fake calls or SMS

Similarly, the Punjab National Bank in the public sector warned the customers that if someone tries to call you or tries to mislead you in one or another way, do not fall for it. Do not get involved in any fake call or SMS. PNB has said that fraudsters have all the ways to mislead you.

ICICI Bank : Share with extra care

ICICI Bank has warned customers not to share banking or any financial information with anyone. ICICI Bank has said that its customers should always remember that bank employees do not ask for details of their account by calling or sending SMS. Only a fraudulent person tries to ask you for a bank detail by phone or by sending an SMS or any link.